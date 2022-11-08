PSX to remain closed on Wednesday on account of Iqbal day

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced that it will observe a public holiday on Wednesday on account of Iqbal Day, following the federal government's decision.

“All TRE certificate holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 on account of Allama Iqbal Day,” it said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the federal government announced a public holiday on Wednesday on account of Iqbal Day.

“The prime minister has been pleased to desire that 9th November shall henceforth be observed as a public holiday,” read a notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

Iqbal day marks the birthday of national poet Allama Iqbal.

