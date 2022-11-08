AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PSX to remain closed on Wednesday on account of Iqbal day

  • Federal government announces public holiday on November 9
Published November 8, 2022
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced that it will observe a public holiday on Wednesday on account of Iqbal Day, following the federal government's decision.

“All TRE certificate holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 on account of Allama Iqbal Day,” it said.

Iqbal Day: government announces public holiday on Wednesday

Earlier on Tuesday, the federal government announced a public holiday on Wednesday on account of Iqbal Day.

“The prime minister has been pleased to desire that 9th November shall henceforth be observed as a public holiday,” read a notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

Iqbal day marks the birthday of national poet Allama Iqbal.

