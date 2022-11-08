Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced that his long march will restart on Thursday from Wazirabad in Punjab where he and other party leaders and workers came under an armed attack.

That Imran Khan believes in himself is a fact. That he can overcome self-doubt and have the confidence to take action and get things done is also a fact.

It is highly disturbing that the incumbent government is adding to the fear and anguish that pervades the entire country as it seems to have only hardened its position vis-a-vis PTI’s ongoing protest or its anti-government narrative.

The prime minister and his cabinet colleagues are ambivalent or clueless about the deepening political impasse in the country, which is strongly hurting, among other things, the business sentiment.

Little do they perhaps know that Imran Khan, who was hit by as many as four bullets, has sent a strong message across that he has clearly refused to be cowed into submission by his enemies as he has vowed that he would fight till the last ball. My entire family wishes him sound health and happiness.

Amjad Husain (Karachi)

