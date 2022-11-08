AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ATC reserves verdict on PTI leaders’ bail plea

Fazal Sher Published 08 Nov, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday reserved its verdict on the bail application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a terrorism case registered against them for allegedly violating section 144.

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas while hearing the case reserved his verdict after hearing the arguments of defence counsel Babar Awan till November 14 and sought arguments from the prosecution.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed and Ali Nawaz Awan, who were nominated in the case, and lawyer Babar Awan appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Awan said according to the FIR, the PTI leaders are accused of blocking the roads and chanting slogans against the government.

They are also accused of damaging the State's property and spreading fear by chanting slogans and attacking with sticks.

It has not been mentioned in the FIR which vehicle of the government was damaged during the protest, he said.

The lawyer added a case was filed against the PTI leaders for just standing on the road. As many as 37 cases have been filed in Islamabad against PTI leader so far with the same sections, he said.

After the completion of the arguments of the defense counsel, the court asked the prosecutor to present his arguments. To this, the prosecutor said that he does not have a record of the case. The prosecutor told the court that he will argue before it after getting the record.

The court directed the prosecutor to present his arguments during the next hearing to be held on November 14.

Meanwhile, a local court adjourned the hearing of the sedition case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill till November 12.

Additional session judge Tahir Abbas Sipra while hearing the case, adjourned it till November 12.

Gill and his counsel Ali Bukhari appeared before the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ali Nawaz Awan Faisal Javed Anti Terrorism Court PTI leaders Raja Jawad Abbas

Comments

1000 characters

ATC reserves verdict on PTI leaders’ bail plea

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

Centre asks Punjab to lodge FIR on ‘merit’

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

MBS may announce investment projects during his visit

Tax evasion: FBR lacks capacity to analyze big data: World Bank

Energy sector uplift: World Bank to extend $3bn funding

Read more stories