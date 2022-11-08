ATC reserves verdict on PTI leaders’ bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday reserved its verdict on the bail application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a terrorism case registered against them for allegedly violating section 144.

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas while hearing the case reserved his verdict after hearing the arguments of defence counsel Babar Awan till November 14 and sought arguments from the prosecution.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed and Ali Nawaz Awan, who were nominated in the case, and lawyer Babar Awan appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Awan said according to the FIR, the PTI leaders are accused of blocking the roads and chanting slogans against the government.

They are also accused of damaging the State's property and spreading fear by chanting slogans and attacking with sticks.

It has not been mentioned in the FIR which vehicle of the government was damaged during the protest, he said.

The lawyer added a case was filed against the PTI leaders for just standing on the road. As many as 37 cases have been filed in Islamabad against PTI leader so far with the same sections, he said.

After the completion of the arguments of the defense counsel, the court asked the prosecutor to present his arguments. To this, the prosecutor said that he does not have a record of the case. The prosecutor told the court that he will argue before it after getting the record.

The court directed the prosecutor to present his arguments during the next hearing to be held on November 14.

Meanwhile, a local court adjourned the hearing of the sedition case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill till November 12.

Additional session judge Tahir Abbas Sipra while hearing the case, adjourned it till November 12.

Gill and his counsel Ali Bukhari appeared before the court.

