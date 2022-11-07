AGL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.64%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.32%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.56%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
GGGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
GGL 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
MLCF 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
OGDC 70.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.87%)
PAEL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.29%)
PIBTL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
PRL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.83%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.50 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.42%)
UNITY 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
WAVES 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.77%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP chief tells Dar rupee volatility has been controlled, exchange rate stable

  • Finance minister expresses satisfaction over steps taken to control currency fluctuation
BR Web Desk Published 07 Nov, 2022 05:35pm
Follow us

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad conveyed to Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar that the exchange rate has been stabilised after measures taken by authorities.

This was stated during SBP chief’s meeting with the federal minister at the Finance Division, said a statement released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

As per the statement, Dar and Governor SBP discussed measures taken for economic stability, recovery and development of the country. Moreover, coordination between the fiscal and monetary policy was also discussed in the meeting.

Ahmad said that as a result of continuous administrative efforts of the government and the policy measures of the SBP, the value of Pakistan’s rupee has been stabilised and exchange rate volatility has been curbed, read the statement.

On Monday, Pakistan’s rupee registered a minor gain against the US dollar, and settled at 221.66 after an appreciation of Re0.26 in the inter-bank market. This came after the rupee had remained largely stable during the previous week, hovering around the 221-222 level in the inter-bank market even as the US dollar strengthened against other currencies.

Meanwhile, the Governor SBP apprised Dar of various macroeconomic policy measures in line with the objectives of fiscal policy to achieve sustainable development. Ahmad said that the central bank remains fully committed to support the economic recovery process as per the policies of the present government.

Dar expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the central bank for the economic development of the country, said the statement. He acknowledged role of the financial regulator in bringing back stability in the exchange rate and expressed satisfaction over the monetary policies pursued by the central bank, read the statement.

The finance minister further said that when the monetary policy is in sync with the financial policy, sustainable growth and stability can be achieved in the economy.

Last week, Dar initiated efforts to control volatility in the exchange market and keep the exchange rate at its real value.

The federal minister held meetings with banks and exchange companies to discuss the economic situation and issues related to the exchange rate.

During the meeting, the Minister of Finance warned of strict action against those institutions found involved in unlawful practices. He strictly asked banks and ECs to avoid manipulation of the dollar.

Pakistan Pakistan Economy SBP Ishaq Dar currency Governor SBP EXCHANGERATE Jameel ahmad currency volatility

Comments

1000 characters

SBP chief tells Dar rupee volatility has been controlled, exchange rate stable

Rupee maintains upward trajectory, settles at 221.66 against US dollar

Long march to resume on Wednesday, not tomorrow: Fawad Chaudhry

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows down, clocking in at $146 million in October

OCAC warns Pakistan could see shortage of petroleum products in coming days

Imran urges President Alvi to 'act now, draw clear operational lines for ISPR'

Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

Oil stable below $100/bbl as market balances Chinese data

UAE will remain oil and gas supplier as long as there is need

Karachi sees rain amid westerly wave

Read more stories