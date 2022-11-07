AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

Press Release Published 07 Nov, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD: Lord Wajid Khan, Member House of Lords along with a delegation of prominent businessmen from UK called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division, Sunday.

The business delegation comprised Zuber Issa, CBE, head of EG Group & ASDA, Mohammad Asim, Mohammad Tayyab and Shakoor Ahmed, Directors of EG Group, Mohammad Younas and Jaffar Iqbal.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation and apprised them the current overall macroeconomic outlook of the country.

The Finance Minister further shared about policies and measures being undertaken by the present Government for dealing with the challenges to the economy of the country and putting it in right direction. He further said that through prudent policy decisions, the challenges to Pakistan’s economy are being effectively addressed.

Pakistan’s exports to UK have potential to rise to £5 billion: FPCCI

Ishaq Dar further said that the present government is placing high priority to facilitate the business community and highlighted the potential investment avenues available in Pakistan.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Finance Minister and shared their business profile and business vision. The delegation appreciated business-friendly policies of the government and showed keen interest for potential investment in Pakistan in different sectors.

The Finance Minister assured full cooperation and support of the Government of Pakistan to the delegation for investments in Pakistan.

Pakistan Economy Ishaq Dar finance minister UK businessmen Wajid Khan macroeconomic outlook

