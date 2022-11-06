Bilawal, UAE minister agree to deepen cooperation in all fields

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday held a meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and emphasised the need for increasing volume of trade and investment between the two countries.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the Annual Sir Bani Yas Forum in Abu Dhabi, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership for their generous support for the flood-affected people of Pakistan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“This was a manifestation of the deep and time-tested brotherly ties between the two nations that have always stood by each other in (the) hour of need,” the statement said.

The Foreign Office statement quoted the two foreign ministers as emphasising the importance of Pakistan-UAE relations and agreed to further deepen cooperation in all fields, including economy, trade, energy and investment.

The UAE was one of the largest donors of humanitarian assistance during difficult times, said Pakistan’s foreign minister. He congratulated his UAE counterpart on the successful hosting of the annual Sir Bani Yas Forum.

The two ministers exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to continue close collaboration between the two brotherly countries, added the statement.

