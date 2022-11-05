AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Track-and-trace system not implemented: Illegal cigarette trade continues to flourish

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2022 06:26am
Follow us

KARACHI: The volume of illegal cigarette trade continues to surge as the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) track-and-trace system is not fully implemented in the cigarette industry, said industry sources.

They said the FBR has implemented a track-and-trace system for the four leading sectors including cigarette, sugar, cement and fertilizer industry with a view to enhance tax revenue, reduce counterfeiting and prevent the smuggling of illicit goods. The track-and-trace system enables the FBR to track the goods throughout the supply chain.

In the cigarette industry, out of over 40 companies, only three companies have implemented the track-and-trace system, while, remaining cigarette manufacturing companies have not yet been brought under the supervision of this system, which became operational from 1st July 2022.

Industry sources said that in the tobacco sector, the delay in the track-and-trace system has resulted in huge revenue losses to the government.

The objectives of this system cannot be achieved without its uniform application across the entire industry, they added.

The volume of illegal cigarette trade has already reached 40 percent in the country, which is the highest proportion in the Asian region, they said.

Recently, FBR has already informed the Public Accounts Committee that the government could collect huge revenue by countering tax evasion in the tobacco sector through implementation of track-and-trace system.

As per FBR statistics, two tobacco companies paid tax of Rs.157 billion while the other 20 companies together paid only Rs 3 billion.

Additional taxes of Rs 60 billion can be collected from the sale of cigarettes, which can increase the value of taxes received from the cigarette industry to Rs 220 billion and this can be achieved with implementation of track-and-trace system.

Industry sources said that more than 50 percent cigarette manufacturing companies in Pakistan do not even pay nominal taxes and the burden of all taxes on cigarettes is borne by the organized and legal industry.

Recently, during the announcement of the Kissan Package for the agriculture sector, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also expressed his determination to prevent annual losses, which are over Rs. 100 billion to the economy from large-scale illegal trade in the unregulated tobacco sector.

He also completely rejected the possibility of giving relief to the unregulated tobacco sector.

Moreover, sources said that the prime minister has also directed the FBR to present fresh statistics on the damage caused to the economy by illegal tobacco trade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR track and Trace System tobacco sector cigarette industry Illegal cigarette trade

Comments

1000 characters

Track-and-trace system not implemented: Illegal cigarette trade continues to flourish

Chinese leadership communicated: Security of Chinese, projects ‘highest priority’

China agrees to provide latest met equipment: Saad

Thar power plant to get PPA effectiveness from execution date

TAPI gas pipeline: Only Turkmenistan offered strategic commitment: Musaddiq

Furnace oil: Slow upliftment may lead to closure of refineries

RON 95 and above: ECC hikes PL from Rs20 to Rs50 per litre

Army reacts strongly to allegations

CS, IGP urged to deploy force outside Governor’s House

No case filed yet

Persons not appearing on ATL: Commissioners told to enforce collection of higher rates of WHT by banks

Read more stories