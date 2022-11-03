AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
ANL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.93%)
AVN 78.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 54.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.45%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.61%)
GGGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.26%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.39%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.16%)
LOTCHEM 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.42%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.56%)
OGDC 72.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.98%)
PAEL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
TELE 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.66%)
TPLP 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
TREET 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
TRG 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.93%)
UNITY 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.86%)
WAVES 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.57%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 17.1 (0.41%)
BR30 15,563 Increased By 180.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,155 Increased By 210.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,399 Increased By 49.9 (0.33%)
US approves $6.35bn aircraft sale to Australia

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2022 10:06am
WASHINGTON: The US Defence Department on Wednesday announced the approval of a potential $6.35 billion sale of 24 C-130J-30 transport aircraft and other equipment to Australia.

“The proposed sale will improve Australia’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing the Royal Australian Air Force with replacements for its aging cargo fleet, guaranteeing a reliable airlift capability,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The US State Department approved the possible sale, and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency on Wednesday provided the required notification to Congress.

Lawmakers need to sign off on the transaction, but that is likely to be a formality in this case.

US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, democratic principles in Pakistan: US State Dept

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States,” the Defense Department statement said, adding that “Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific.”

