AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s Rishi Sunak to attend COP27 climate summit

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2022 03:37pm
Follow us

LONDON: Britain’s Rishi Sunak will attend COP27 in Egypt next week, he said on Wednesday, after his office previously said the new prime minister was expected to skip the annual climate summit.

“There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables,” Sunak wrote on Twitter.

He added he was attending the summit to “deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and sustainable future,” in reference to the British city hosting the last edition of the conference in 2021.

Sunak’s office had said last week he was not expected to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference as he focused on “pressing domestic commitments”, inviting both criticism and support for the decision.

Sunak, who became Britain’s third prime minister in two months last week, has been working with finance minister Jeremy Hunt on a package of tax rises and spending cuts to repair the country’s public finances, with a plan due Nov. 17.

The opposition Labour party had called Sunak’s decision to skip COP27 a “massive failure of leadership”.

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s new prime minister

Britain hosted COP26 last year and holds its presidency until the start of the next summit.

Britain’s COP26 president Alok Sharma, who lost his cabinet minister rank after Sunak took office, told the Times newspaper over the weekend Sunak’s absence at the summit could undermine the nation’s position as a world leader on green issues.

Rishi Sunak Alok Sharma COP27 climate summit

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s Rishi Sunak to attend COP27 climate summit

China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan

Stand up for your rights, says Imran as PTI continues long march

Rupee depreciates 0.35%, settles at 221.43 against US dollar

Fed poised for further US rate hike as political pressure mounts

Oil sales up 9% in October amid improved mobility post-floods

SBP extends last date for encashment of withdrawn prize bonds

South Africa target fragile Pakistan confidence at T20 World Cup

Netherlands beat Zimbabwe for consolation win at T20 World Cup

GST on petroleum products likely in second half of Nov

Sales tax harmonization: Centre, provinces agree on key definitions

Read more stories