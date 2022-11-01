Shahbaz Gill’s name placed on ECL

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill’s name has been added to the exit control list (ECL), reported Aaj News while quoting sources familiar with the matter.

The name was placed following an approval from the federal cabinet.

Gill has been facing sedition charges for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show, but managed to secure bail by the IHC on September 15.

Accepting his bail, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed Gill to submit Rs500,000 as surety bonds.

Gill has maintained that the case registered against him was politically motivated with ulterior motives and malafide intentions. He argued that for charges under mutiny and sedition, approval and sanction of the federal government is a pre-requisite and claimed that neither was granted in this case.