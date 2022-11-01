AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
Shahbaz Gill’s name placed on ECL

  • Decision made after approval of the federal cabinet, say sources
BR Web Desk Published 01 Nov, 2022 06:16pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill’s name has been added to the exit control list (ECL), reported Aaj News while quoting sources familiar with the matter.

The name was placed following an approval from the federal cabinet.

Dr Shahbaz Gill released from Adiala Jail after IHC grants bail

Gill has been facing sedition charges for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show, but managed to secure bail by the IHC on September 15.

In September, Gill was released from Adiala Jail after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted him bail in the sedition case.

Court orders police to hand over CNIC, passport to Gill

Accepting his bail, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed Gill to submit Rs500,000 as surety bonds.

Gill has maintained that the case registered against him was politically motivated with ulterior motives and malafide intentions. He argued that for charges under mutiny and sedition, approval and sanction of the federal government is a pre-requisite and claimed that neither was granted in this case.

