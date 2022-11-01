AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (7.21%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
EFERT 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.81%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.18%)
FFL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.99%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.97%)
GGGL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
GGL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.67%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
MLCF 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.81%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.13%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.06%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (10.29%)
TPLP 17.80 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.75%)
TREET 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.77%)
TRG 118.11 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (7.67%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.2%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.78%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 74.1 (1.81%)
BR30 15,423 Increased By 495.9 (3.32%)
KSE100 41,809 Increased By 544 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,286 Increased By 224.9 (1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 surges 1.32% as market expects positive outcome from govt’s visit to China

  • PM Shehbaz will reportedly seek debt relief in his meetings with Chinese officials
BR Web Desk Published November 1, 2022 Updated November 1, 2022 05:21pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed an optimistic session on Tuesday and the KSE-100 index jumped 1.32% as investors expected positive outcomes from government’s visit to China.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing on a two-day visit to China on Tuesday, with revitalisation of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) high on the agenda. During his visit, the PM will also reportedly seek some debt relief from China, in particular the rolling over of bilateral debt.

KSE-100 gains 0.3% amid thin volumes

By the end of the session, the KSE-100 Index rose 544.03 points or 1.32% to close at 41,808.69.

Trading began with a spike and the market traded in green for the rest of the day. The upward momentum accelerated in the final hour and elevated the gains.

Index heavy banking, cement, chemical, oil and automobile sectors ended the day with massive gains.

In its report, Capital Stake said stocks extended the rally from the previous session. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China aiming to rekindle trade and other economic projects between the two countries helped restore investors’ confidence in the market,” it said.

On the economic front, the consumer price index (CPI) based inflation increased to 26.6% on year-on-year basis in October 2022 compared to an increase of 23.2% in September 2022 and 9.2% in October 2021.

Moreover, rupee registered back-to-back gains against the US dollar, and settled with a marginal appreciation of Re0.24 or 0.11% in the inter-bank on Tuesday to close at 220.65.

Sectors painting the benchmark KSE-100 Index in green included technology and communication sector (135.39 points), cement sector (84.83 points) and oil and gas exploration sector (64.67 points).

Volume on the all-share index soared to 192.2 million from 97.5 million on Monday. Similarly, the value of shares traded surged more than two fold to Rs6.3 billion from Rs2.5 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 33.1 million shares, followed by Cnergyico PK with 11.6 million shares and TRG Pakistan with 8.2 million shares

Shares of 356 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 250 registered an increase, 82 recorded a fall, and 24 remained unchanged.

Pakistan PSX KSE100 KSE100 index KSE companies listed on PSX KSE30 index PSX trading Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse-100 kse 100 KSE100 companies PSX notice

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 surges 1.32% as market expects positive outcome from govt’s visit to China

CPI-based inflation jumps in October, clocks in at 26.6%

Rupee records marginal gain, settles at 220.65 against US dollar

Maryam claims Imran's long-march aimed at preventing govt from appointing army chief

PM Shehbaz to discuss 'CPEC revitalisation' as he arrives in China

Rana urges PTI to shun riotous agenda, find political solutions

US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, democratic principles in Pakistan: US State Dept

UAE and US to spur $100bn in clean energy projects

Oil up more than 2% as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns

After Atlas Honda, Pak Suzuki also jacks up motorcycle prices in Pakistan

Read more stories