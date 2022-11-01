AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
Rupee records marginal gain, settles at 220.65 against US dollar

  • Back-to-back gains come following finance minister’s meeting with banks and exchange companies
Recorder Report Published November 1, 2022 Updated November 1, 2022 04:31pm
Pakistan’s rupee registered back-to-back gains against the US dollar, and settled with a marginal appreciation of 0.11% in the inter-bank on Tuesday, even as the greenback strengthened against other currencies.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 220.65 after an appreciation of Re0.24.

On Monday, Pakistan’s rupee had ended its three-session depreciation run against the US dollar, and settled at 220.89 after an appreciation of Rs1.58 or 0.72%. In October, rupee gained Rs7.56 or 3.3% against the US dollar.

The improvement comes following the finance minister’s meetings with key stakeholders, assuring ample liquidity in the market, experts say.

On Monday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a video message made a number of key announcements.

The government announced to keep the price of petroleum products unchanged for the next 15 days, while the deadline to file income tax returns was extended to November 30.

Moreover, Dar also said that the government, after a discussion with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), will clear the pending letters of credit (LCs) with the limit from November 1 being enhanced to $100,000 from the current $50,000.

Internationally, the US dollar sank from a one-week high against a basket of major peers on Tuesday as the mood in financial markets brightened ahead of key Federal Reserve and Bank of England (BoE) meetings this week.

The US dollar index - which measures the greenback against six rivals including the euro, sterling and yen - sagged 0.48% to 111.02 on Tuesday. That ate away some of the 0.79% gains it made on Monday.

The index has fluctuated widely around the 112 level since its retreat from a two-decade high of 114.78 at the end of September.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous session, as a weaker US dollar offset widening COVID-19 curbs in China that have stoked fears of slowing fuel demand in the world’s second-largest oil consumer.

Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Nov 01, 2022 12:20pm
Open market isn't affected by threats and arrogance shown by Dar. Only interbank rate fell in fraction because SBP is standing with Dar and trying to influence banks.
