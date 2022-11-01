AGL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.76%)
ANL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.4%)
AVN 75.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
EFERT 80.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
EPCL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.48%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.48%)
FFL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
FLYNG 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.21%)
GGGL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 2.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.06%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.83%)
OGDC 70.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.26%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
PRL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.71%)
TPLP 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.51%)
TREET 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
TRG 111.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.55%)
UNITY 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.53%)
WAVES 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.51%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 35.4 (0.86%)
BR30 15,078 Increased By 151.5 (1.02%)
KSE100 41,510 Increased By 245.7 (0.6%)
KSE30 15,172 Increased By 110.9 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka knock out Afghanistan after Hasaranga, de Silva shine

Reuters Published November 1, 2022 Updated November 1, 2022 01:48pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Sri Lanka knocked Afghanistan out of the semi-final race at the T20 World Cup with a six-wicket victory in Brisbane on Tuesday, boosting their own chances of making the last four in the tournament.

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3-13) led Sri Lanka’s disciplined bowling as the Asia champions restricted Afghanistan to a modest 144-8 in the Group 1 contest at Gabba.

Dhananjaya de Silva smashed an unbeaten 64 to help the 2014 champions prevail with nine balls to spare and revive their campaign after back-to-back defeats by Australia and New Zealand. Sri Lanka now have four points from as many matches, while Afghanistan stay rooted at the bottom with two.

“Last 10 days, we didn’t play a game, so we did not get any momentum in the tournament,” Afghan captain Mohammad Nabi said referring to their washed-out matches against New Zealand and Ireland. “We have one more game and hopefully we do well.”

Electing to bat, Afghanistan were subdued in the powerplay and were 68-1 at the halfway stage of their innings.

Only way is up: T20 winner Sammy says West Indies must develop youth

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (28), Usman Ghani (27) and Ibrahim Zadran (22) could not convert their starts and Hasaranga denied them any late flourish.

Hasaranga, the tournament’s most successful bowler with 13 wickets from seven matches, also won his duel with Rashid Khan whom he bowled for nine.

Rashid, who left the field with a knee injury just before de Silva sealed Sri Lanka’s victory, claimed 2-31 but Afghanistan remained winless in the Super 12 stage.

Also read

Afghanistan Sri Lanka Brisbane T20 World Cup Mohammad Nabi Wanindu Hasaranga

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka knock out Afghanistan after Hasaranga, de Silva shine

ECC allows Russian wheat import on G2G basis

Intra-day update: rupee maintains winning momentum against US dollar

US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, democratic principles in Pakistan: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz to discuss 'CPEC revitalisation' as he leaves for China

Oil up more than 1% as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns

Death toll rises to 135 in Indian bridge collapse as rescue operations continue

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Big farmer relief package announced

Read more stories