AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
FLYNG 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
GGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
KEL 2.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 69.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.16%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
TELE 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
TREET 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
WAVES 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,091 Increased By 12.9 (0.32%)
BR30 14,927 Increased By 24.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,265 Increased By 124.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 20.4 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India squads for NZ, Bangladesh tours after T20 World Cup

AFP Published 31 Oct, 2022 08:19pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead India for three Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand immediately after the World Cup in Australia, national selectors said on Monday.

The country’s cricket board announced four different squads for three T20s and one-day internationals against the Black Caps in November, and three ODIs and two Tests in Bangladesh the following month.

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will captain the ODI team in New Zealand in the absence of superstars including all-format captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, opener KL Rahul and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who have all been rested for the tour.

Sharma will return to lead the team for matches against Bangladesh, with Kohli and Rahul also joining the full-strength squad, said Chetan Sharma, chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

New Zealand and India will play three T20s on November 18, 20 and 22 before ODIs on November 25, 27 and 30.

Against Bangladesh, India will play ODIs on December 4, 7 and 10, in their first tour to their neighbours since 2015.

The first of the two Tests will be held in Chittagong from December 14-18 and the second in Dhaka from December 22-26.

India squads for:

New Zealand T20s: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

India New Zealand ODIs T20

Comments

1000 characters

India squads for NZ, Bangladesh tours after T20 World Cup

As PTI’s long march enters fourth day, Imran wants 'establishment to mediate negotiations'

Rupee ends depreciation run, settles with 0.72% gain against US dollar

Ukraine grain exports resume as Turkey fights to save deal

Visit to China aimed at enhancing trade, attracting FDI: PM Shehbaz

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq given additional portfolio of law and justice

Indian rupee marks biggest monthly losing streak since 1985

Park View Enclave withdraws intention to acquire 51% stake in Silkbank

OGDC, PPL to participate in reconstituted Reko Diq project

Atlas Honda hikes bike prices by up to Rs15,000, new prices to come into effect from Nov 1

Read more stories