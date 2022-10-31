Naib replaces Zazai in Afghanistan’s World Cup squad

BRISBANE: Afghanistan batsman Gulbadin Naib has replaced injured Hazratullah Zazai in their squad at the Twenty20 World Cup, tournament organisers said on Monday.

Naib was with the team as a travelling reserve and could be included in the team’s fourth Super 12 match against Sri Lanka in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Zazai was ruled out due to an abdominal muscle strain, the International Cricket Council said.

He made seven in Afghanistan’s opening loss to England before their next two matches were abandoned without a ball being bowled, leaving them bottom of Group 1 led by New Zealand.