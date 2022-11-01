AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
Pakistan

JI condemns lynching of two men

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has condemned the lynching of two innocent citizens in Karachi’s Machar Colony area.

The JI leader expressed solidarity with the affected families and demanded of the government to arrest those behind the brutal murders and bring them to justice.

Ishaq and Aimen Jawed, employees of a telecom company, were declared as abductors of children by a mob in the vicinity and were tortured to death.

He said that the condemnable incident also depict that masses in the megacity have lost trust in justice system and state institutions.

Naeemur Rehman further said that the situation was very alarming and the law enforcement agencies and relevant departments need to take notice of the situation and act accordingly in order to avoid such gruesome incidents in the future.

law enforcement agencies Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman brutal murders

