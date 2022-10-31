AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Pakistan

Hindu Panchayat calls for stopping ‘forced conversion of minors’

PPI Published 31 Oct, 2022 06:52am
LARKANA: District Hindu Panchayat, Larkana and Qamber-Shahdadkot has expressed great concern in the meeting held here on Sunday and demanded of the government to stop the forced conversion of minors, constitution of Pakistan and human rights should be respected to end unrest among the local Hindu community.

The meeting was held at Dharamshalla under the chairmanship of Seth Santosh Kumar Panjani, in which Mukhis of all the talukas of the two districts participated and elected a new body for the next Panchayat.

According to the release, for District Hindu Panchayat Larkana and Qamber Shahdadkot, President Seth Santosh Kumar Panjani, Senior Vice President Lekraj Moto Mill, Vice President Mahraj Ramesh Lal, General Secretary Lok Chand, Joint Secretary Prof. Shaman Lal Kattiyar, Counselor Advocate Kalpana Devi and Treasurer Nanak Ram Bajaj was appointed who were also felicitated by the garlanding of flowers by the dignitaries of the Hindu community.

Expressing great concern in the meeting, they demanded of the government that the forced conversion of minors should be stopped immediately and the constitution of Pakistan and human rights should be respected.

