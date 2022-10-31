AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2022 05:55am
DOVER: A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.

The attacker, a white man in a checked shirt, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle at around 1120 GMT. He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which failed to go off, the photographer said.

He then drove to a nearby petrol station, tied an improvised noose around his neck, attached it to a metal pole and drove off, killing himself, the photographer said.

“Officers established that two to three incendiary devices had been thrown into a Home Office immigration premises,” Kent Police said in a statement.

“One minor injury has been reported. The suspect has been identified and located. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.”

Video posted on social media by a GB News journalist showed staff putting out a small fire on the centre’s exterior wall.

The attack comes in the midst of a highly charged political debate about immigration in Britain.

