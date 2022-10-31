Breast cancer: Jazz conducts awareness campaigns

KARACHI: Aimed at raising awareness on breast cancer, Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider, conducted month-long campaigns to drive reinforcement for prevention, reminder of periodic checkups, and educate the masses including its own employees.

Pakistan has the highest incidence of breast cancer among Asian countries; one in nine women is at risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer, and 40,000 women die of breast cancer every year, out of which only 19,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer.

The company collaborated with Pink Ribbon to organize nationwide awareness sessions for all branches and joined hands with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre for SMS and billboard awareness campaigns.

“Jazz is committed to empowering Pakistani women through the power of the internet by providing digital access to effective, quality essential healthcare services. With over 21,000 women remaining undiagnosed with breast cancer, our campaigns were aimed at creating conversation around this topic. Our thoughts and prayers remain with those who have lost their lives fighting against breast cancer,” said Sabahat Bokhari, Head of D&I, Jazz.

