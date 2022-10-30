Channel Five's reporter Sadaf Naeem dies after being run over by Imran Khan's container

A female reporter of a private TV channel lost her life after being run over by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's truck in the long march near Sadhoke, Aaj News reported.

As per Channel Five, Sadaf Naeem fell down from Imran Khan's container and was crushed by the vehicle. She passed away on the spot.

PTI chief Imran Khan expressed dismay over the unfortunate incident and offered condolences to the grieving family.

In a tweet, Imran said he was "shocked and saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel Five reporter Sadaf Naeem during our March today. I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers & condolences go to the family at this tragic time."

Khan also called off the activities of the long march for the day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed regret over the death of Sadaf Naeem, a reporter covering PTI’s long march for Channel Five, saying that he was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

Extending his condolences to her family, PM Shehbaz praised Sadaf as a “dynamic and hardworking reporter”.

Other political leaders and members of the journalist fraternity also spoke highly of her and condoled her death.