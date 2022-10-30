AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Tax returns: KCCI seeks extension in last date

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2022 03:57am
KARACHI: The president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Mohammed Tariq Yousuf has requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the last date for filing of tax returns till 30th November 2022 for the tax year 2022 keeping in view the overall economic scenario, ongoing political uncertainty and the consequent hardships being faced by the taxpayers.

KCCI president mentioned that the last date for filing income tax returns for tax year 2022 will be ending on Oct 31, but the businesses have not yet recovered from the disasters.

