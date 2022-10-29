AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ancelotti happy with Madrid squad despite Benzema injury issues

AFP Published 29 Oct, 2022 05:16pm
Follow us

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he is happy with the current squad and won’t look for back-up for Karim Benzema in January.

The Ballon d’Or winning striker, who turns 35 in December, has suffered from thigh injuries this season and missed most of the club’s matches in September.

“We are not thinking about the winter window, we are not interested in it,” Ancelotti told a news conference on Saturday, ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Girona on Sunday.

“This is the squad which will continue until the end of the season and it will not change.”

The coach said Benzema will not face Girona despite training on Friday, while Rodrygo was a doubt after feeling unwell overnight.

“After training he did not feel comfortable, he did a test, there’s no problem but we have to take into account how he feels,” said Ancelotti.

“There are clinical tests, that say there’s no problem, but after that there’s how the player feels, and he says he’s not 100 percent.”

By contrast, Luka Modric, Fede Valverde, Dani Ceballos and Mariano will return for the league leaders after various injury problems.

Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season across all competitions against Leipzig on Tuesday, but had already qualified for the Champions League last 16.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois criticised the team after the game, saying they went out “asleep” against the Bundesliga side.

“What Thibaut said was not ferocious, it was fair,” said Ancelotti.

“Now we don’t have to think too much about what happened in Leipzig, it’s over, we saw it, and now we will correct it.”

Real Madrid Karim Benzema Carlo Ancelotti

Comments

1000 characters

Ancelotti happy with Madrid squad despite Benzema injury issues

PTI long march: Sanaullah accuses Imran of planning to spread chaos, anarchy in capital

PTI terminates Faisal Vawda’s membership

Imran's remarks against DG ISI being celebrated in India: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Oldest Guantanamo Bay prisoner released to Pakistan: foreign ministry

Pakistan's Haris Rauf says focused on cricket, not criticism at T20 World Cup

Man arrested in attack on US House Speaker Pelosi’s spouse faces charges

Phillips hits 104 as New Zealand crush Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup

No extension of income tax return filing deadline: FBR

PM likely to seek debt relief from China

KSA willing to set up $10bn oil refinery: PM

Read more stories