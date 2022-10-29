AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Social entrepreneurship ecosystem: ‘Global Entrepreneurship Week’ at MiTE kicked off

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2022 06:53am
KARACHI: The Global Entrepreneurship Week has kicked off at Millennium Institute of Technology & Entrepreneurship (MiTE) here to promote the social entrepreneurship ecosystem in Pakistan.

The event started with a session on “the Social Entrepreneurship ecosystem in Pakistan”.

The social entrepreneurs who have made a valuable contribution to this ecosystem in the country were of the view that they have seen a lot of growth and momentum in the development of this sector within Pakistan.

They talked about the challenges, issues, and hardships and how to contribute toward sustainable development. Speakers were of the view that social enterprises are nonprofit by nature but individuals could identify and explore social assets and create new ventures or new products and services through which they can make money and be less dependent on grant income.

In her welcome address, Dr. Huma Baqai, Rector MiTE stressed the need of providing a congenial environment for the promotion of the social entrepreneurship ecosystem in Pakistan.

She also urged the students to make efforts for startups instead of seeking jobs, which will not only help them to play their role in the economic revival of the country but also encourage them to solve social or environmental problems in innovative ways.

Jehan Ara, founder and CEO Katalyst Labs also spoke about the challenges and her life experiences, assuring the participants to facilitate the startups in connecting with the investors.

In another session on tech startups, the discussion revolved around the sustainability of tech projects and their contribution to society. Speakers have also discussed issues & challenges being faced by tech entrepreneurs in running such projects. They urged the participants to put efforts into the startups, which may be small but had a significant impact on economic growth. A large number of participants were present on the occasion.

