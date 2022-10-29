AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
MBL donates Rs35m to hospital for solar panels system

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: Meezan Bank has donated Rs35 million to Indus Hospital & Health Network for installation of a solar panels system. The initiative is part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability initiatives for 2022 and will provide financing to cover part of the 1.2MW solar power project being installed on the hospital’s rooftop.

The system financed by the Bank will generate nearly 300 KW of electricity, reducing approximately 114,000 Kg of Carbon dioxide emissions per annum, which is equivalent to taking over 25 gasoline-powered vehicles off the road for one year.

With the proposed solar panel system installation, The Indus Hospital (TIH) would be able to reduce its rising electricity expenses while channeling those funds towards patients’ welfare. The collaboration between both the parties promises a shared sustainable future for the community at large, benefitting healthcare of individuals – thus fulfilling one of the core objectives defined in the Bank’s CSR policy.

Ariful Islam Deputy CEO, Meezan Bank handed over the cheque on Meezan Bank’s behalf to Dr. Abdul Bari Khan founder Indus Hospital & Health Network. Senior management team members from both the organizations were also present at the occasion.

Speaking about the initiative, Ariful Islam said that Meezan Bank’s accelerated focus on renewable energy initiatives is part of its agenda to play a deeper role in climate action and is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “This initiative promises to increase energy security and efficiency for The Indus Hospital and reaffirms our commitment towards de-carbonization while also enabling healthcare access to the masses,” he added.

