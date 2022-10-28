Newly-launched Honda HR-V’s official delivery time goes up to 9-10 months

Honda Atlas launched its HR-V last week, and commenced its booking on Monday with the promise that it would start delivering cars in January. By Friday, customers looking to book the Honda vehicle were being given a delivery date for July-August 2023, confirmed multiple dealers to Business Recorder.

A Honda dealership official in Karachi also told Business Recorder that customers looking to purchase the HR-V are also being required to sign an undertaking in which they pledge not to sue Honda if it fails to deliver the car on the stipulated date.

HACPL launches Honda HR-V 2022

“There is a global auto-parts shortage and government’s restriction on imports may result in delays,” he said.

Meanwhile, industry experts said HR-V’s price tag of around Rs6 million may help the company make inroads in the SUV market segment.

Prices revealed: Honda HRV to start at Rs6.028mn in Pakistan

However, the delivery date of July-August 2023 within a week of its launch will disenchant some buyers, they said.

The wide timeframe of delivery is not just an issue with the HR-V.

The delivery time for Honda Civic, launched in March this year, is currently being quoted for June-July 2023 if the car is booked.

Indus Motor Company and Pak Suzuki are also quoting lengthy delivery times to their customers.

The high delivery time has also been a boon for investors who can now charge higher 'own-money'.

Honda Atlas Cars announces week-long plant shutdown

There’s own-money starting from Rs50,000 on small cars that may go up as high as Rs1 million for the bigger vehicles, market experts say.

A company official, speaking to Business Recorder, said going forward, companies that manage their inventory levels better than the others would come out on top.

“Groups with strong financing capacity will survive competition under the circumstances,” said the official.