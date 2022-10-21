AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance HCAR (Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited) 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.3%

Prices revealed: Honda HRV to start at Rs6.028mn in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 09:21pm
Follow us

Honda Atlas Cars is gearing up to launch the locally-assembled HRV on Saturday despite the fact that the auto industry is struggling with import restrictions and lengthy delivery delays.

The initial price of the HRV (1.5L) will be Rs6.028 million while the HRV S (1.5L) variant will be sold for Rs6.228 million, according to dealers, who suggested bulk-deliveries of the vehicle, to be launched officially at an event on Saturday, would start in January 2023.

According to auto sector expert Usman Ansari, Honda HRV’s price is competitive compared to KIA Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and other crossover SUVs in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Ansari expressed concern about the possibility of delayed deliveries due to government’s import restrictions and global semiconductor shortage.

“Other assemblers have also launched cars but the delivery time has stretched to over a year,” he said.

Honda to cut car output at two Japanese plants in October

The launch of another crossover SUV comes as Pakistan sees a greater market share of such vehicles.

Despite the price hikes, the share of SUVs in total car sales of Pakistan has jumped from 5% to 20% in the past three years. This segment includes KIA Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, MG Motors MG-HS, DFSK Glory, Proton X70 and Oshan X7.

Also read:

Pakistan Honda Honda Atlas Cars

Comments

1000 characters

Prices revealed: Honda HRV to start at Rs6.028mn in Pakistan

Imran Khan asks supporters to call off countrywide protests, prepare for long march

Toshakhana reference: ECP disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan

ECP demands foolproof security for all its offices

We will contest ECP’s verdict in Islamabad High Court: Asad Umar

PTI supporters take to the streets after ECP disqualifies Imran Khan

Rana Sanaullah calls on PML-N supporters to come out in solidarity with ECP

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s issuer default rating to 'CCC+' from ‘B-’

COAS Qamar Bajwa says will retire next month, not seeking extension

ADB approves $1.5bn financing for Pakistan amid floods, supply-chain disruptions

GSKCH declares force majeure to produce Panadol range

Read more stories