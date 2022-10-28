AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 dives 1.11% over uncertain political situation

  • Start of 'Haqeeqi Azadi March' kept market under pressure
BR Web Desk Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 07:00pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained under pressure on Friday as the KSE-100 index slid 1.11% owing to political uncertainty in view of another long march to the capital.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan kickstarted the “Haqeeqi Azadi March” on Friday which is aimed at pressuring the government into announcing fresh elections.

As a result, the KSE-100 Index fell 462.53 points or 1.11% to close at 41,140.33. On a weekly basis, the benchmark KSE-100 index lost 2.54%.

KSE-100 edges 0.15% higher amid political uncertainty

The first session kicked off at a negative note and the market fell in the first session to close with a loss of 270 points. The decline intensified in the second half and the losses inflated further.

Index-heavy automobile, cement, oil and chemical sectors closed with massive losses.

A report from Capital Stake stated stocks took a beating on the last trading session of the week as political noise continued to rattle investors.

“Indices slipped lower and lower all day long, whereas volumes plunged from last close,” it said. “Investors opted to stay on the sidelines ahead of the opposition’s long march which was scheduled to begin on Friday.”

A report from Topline Securities stated that KSE-100 Index largely remained under pressure during the trading session, as index lost value to close at 41,140 level (down by 1.11%).

On the economic front, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves decreased $157 million on a weekly basis, clocking in $7.44 billion as of October 21, 2022.

Moreover, rupee registered losses for the third successive session against the US dollar, and settled with a depreciation of 0.44% or Re0.97 in the inter-bank on Friday to close at Rs222.47.

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE-100 index lower included cement (80.91 points), oil and gas exploration (74.35 points) and technology and communication (70.54 points).

Volume on the all-share index contracted to 177.8 million from 203.6 million on Thursday. Similarly, the value of shares traded fell to Rs4.7 billion from Rs6.4 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 25.7 million shares, followed by K-Electric with 13.2 million shares and Cnergyico PK with 10.4 million shares

Shares of 322 companies were traded on Friday, of which 87 registered an increase, 220 recorded a fall, and 15 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE100 index KSE companies listed on PSX KSE30 index PSX trading Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse-100 kse 100 KSE100 companies PSX notice

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 dives 1.11% over uncertain political situation

Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan, announces PM Shehbaz

Rupee records 3rd successive loss, settles at 222.47 against US dollar

Pakistan needs $16.3bn to recover from flood damages, says govt

Pakistan’s only can-maker to enhance production capacity by 26%

SBP fines six banks Rs290mn over regulatory, operational violations

PM’s China visit to mark conclusion of diverse agreements, advance CPEC cooperation: FO

At $524.5bn, India's forex reserves drop to lowest since July 2020

Oil falls as China widens COVID curbs

OPEC expected to stick to view of long-term oil demand rise

Read more stories