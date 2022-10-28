Ministry can’t force an airline to operate on any route: Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation on Thursday said that the ministry cannot force airlines to operate on a given route as the decision is completely based on commercial feasibility and other factors.

The ministry of aviation while briefing the committee on details on inbound and outbound flights of all domestic airlines, specifically the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Serene Air on Quetta-Islamabad-Quetta sector with reasons of delay, cancellation, and timing of departure and arrival for the last two months, said that the ministry cannot force airlines to operate on a given route as the decision is based on commercial feasibility and other factors.

The meeting was presided over by Senator Hidayatullah. The parliamentary body questioned the curbing of other domestic flights on this route. The committee stressed the need to resume flights of other domestic airlines on this route; so that fares may be regulated. Incentives may be offered to airlines to encourage flight operations on this route, Hidayat Ullah said.

Discussing the matter of the chartered flight from India on August 15, the committee was informed that all processes are catered to before an aircraft enters Pakistani airspace.

The given aircraft was not an Indian aircraft but a chartered aircraft that took off from India. The committee was further briefed that while hiring chartered airplanes nearest availability is sought in order to cut costs and hence, this plane was hired.

To ensure that all security protocols are met the committee decided to invite representatives of the Airport Security Force (ASF) and customs in the next meeting.

Regarding the increase in bird hits around airports, the committee was informed that the need for taking on board provincial administration was essential to ensure that this issue is resolved at the earliest.

All out efforts must be made to beef up safety measures of aircrafts on all airports, the chairman said, adding that the growing trend of setting up housing societies in airport vicinities must be discouraged.

About financial losses at PIA Office London, the committee was informed that the main reason for this was passenger layover and uninsured losses relates to lost and damaged baggage. The airline paid a sum of GBP 11.364 million the period of 2017-21.

The committee while deliberating over the embarrassing disappearances of flight stewards and air hostesses in Canada; the committee stressed the need for stringent action against perpetrators.

Regarding KIBOR being charged by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) the Committee stressed the need to review this pattern and facilitate airlines to usher in more business.

