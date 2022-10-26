AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2022 07:12am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (October 25, 2022).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 24-10-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,700        235        16,935        17,235       -300/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,897        252        18,149        18,471       -322/-
===========================================================================

Cotton spot rates

