Rates of food items on the rise in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Prices of vegetables, live chicken/ meat, flour and other edibles remained on higher side in the local market, according to a survey conducted here on Sunday.

No impact of fuel prices’ reduction was seen in open market, as the upward trend in commodities’ prices continued, the survey noted.

According to the survey, ginger is being sold at Rs400/- per kilogramme, while garlic at Rs300-350/- per kg and Rs400/- per kg. Tomatoes priced at Rs200-220/- per kg, while green chillies at Rs200/- per kg, lemon at Rs150/- per kg, cucumber at Rs70-80/- per kg, carrots at Rs70/- per kg and radish at Rs30-40 per bundle, it added.

Peas are available at Rs400/- per kg, capsicum at Rs300/- per kg, tori at Rs200/- per kg, arvi at Rs150/- per kg, ladyfinger at Rs150/- per kg, cabbage at Rs120/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs100/- per kg, bitter gourd at Rs150/- per kg, long gourd at Rs100/- per kg, tinda at Rs100/- per kg, bringal at Rs80/- per kg, turnip at Rs120/- per kg, old-seasoned potatoes at Rs90 per kilogramme, fresh red-colour potatoes at Rs70/- per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs60/- per kg, the survey observed.

A one-kilogramme live chicken is being sold at Rs280/-, while price of farm eggs are increasing with rising chilly weather, as they are available at Rs275/- per dozen against the price of Rs220/- per dozen in the previous week. The Chinese red coloured eggs are available at Rs 300-350/- per dozen, the survey noted.

Similarly, it was observed that price of beef also remained on higher side as available at Rs700/- per kilogramme while mutton was available at Rs 1600-1700/- per kilogramme in the local market.

In a visit to Peshawar’s wholesale and retail markets by this scribe, it is witnessed that the survey, the price of a 20-KG fine flour bag has jumped at Rs2250/- and Danedar flour Rs2100/- while other quality flour was available at Rs1500-1700/- and Rs2000.

Similarly, it was further revealed that the price of an 80-KG flour sack has increased at Rs9080/- which was available at Rs9000/- in the previous week.

On the other hand, the bread makers (Naanbais) had been divided over the Roti price as rate/ price of Roti in Peshawar from was Rs15 to Rs20 and Rs25 per piece with weight of 135-150 gram.

While talking to this scribe, the ‘Naanbais’ (bread makers) said the prices have continued to surge so they have no other options but to increase the price of Roti in the coming day.

Sugar is being sold at Rs96-100 per kg locally, the survey noted. It added prices of cooking oil/ ghee of all quality and brands remained high in the retail market.

Fresh fruit prices also increased in the local market and they have made it difficult for the salaried class to buy fresh fruit, the vendor and buyers said.

Afghanistan-imported red-apple is being sold at Rs 250-300/- per kg, golden-coloured apple was available at Rs200/- per kg, grapes at Rs 200-250/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250/- per kg, persimmon at Rs150/- per kg, guava at Rs150/- per kg, muskmelon at Rs300-400 per piece or Rs100 per kg, stored mangoes at Rs250/300 per kg, peach and banana at Rs 90-100/- per dozen.

