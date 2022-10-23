Putin congratulates Xi on his third term, hopes to strengthen ties with China: Kremlin

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his "warmest congratulations" to Xi Jinping on Sunday, after his Chinese counterpart secured a historic third term as head of the Communist Party of China.

Putin said he would be "happy to continue our constructive dialogue and close common work aimed at strengthening the strategic cooperation between our countries," according to a statement from the Kremlin, as he wished Xi prosperity and "new successes".