AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Saudi deferred payment facility: Country imports $100m oil in September

Tahir Amin Published 23 Oct, 2022 03:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan imported petroleum products worth $100 million on deferred payment basis under the Saudi oil facility for the seventh consecutive month in September 2022.

Official documents revealed that the government has budgeted estimates of $800 million for oil imports under the Saudi oil facility. The country has imported petroleum products worth $300 million in the first three months of the current fiscal year. Saudi Arabia provided petroleum products worth $700 million to Pakistan from March to September. It also provided petroleum products worth $100 million each during March, April, May, June, July, and August 2022.

The Financing Agreement worth $1.2 billion for the import of petroleum products was signed on 29 November 2021 between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division (EAD). Under this facility, the Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and the National Refinery Limited (NRL) will import petroleum products up to $100 million per month from Saudi Arabia.

OPEC+ oil production cut: Pakistan stands by Saudi Arabia in wake of US criticism

The SFD has extended the financing facility for up to $100 million per month for one year to facilitate the purchase of petroleum products on deferred payment basis.

According to the official documents, the terms of the financing include the price of purchase by the SFD and a margin of 3.80 per cent per annum. The financing agreement will initially be valid for one year, which may be extended for another year with mutual consent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PARCO EAD Oil import SFD nrl Saudi oil

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi deferred payment facility: Country imports $100m oil in September

Procurement for flood-hit farmers: Govt to bear half the cost of wheat

Dar reaffirms resolve to fully implement CPEC project

Date for ‘long march’ to be announced on 27th or 28th, says IK

Imran Khan moves IHC against his disqualification

Alleged vandalism after ECP verdict: Imran Khan, others booked in terrorism case

Power Division to submit detailed presentation on power theft to Cabinet

Marriyum seeks OIC’s role in combating Islamophobia

Petition against appointments: PHC directs FTO and 14 office advisers to file comments

Toshakhana reference: ECP yet to issue ‘signed’ verdict

Read more stories