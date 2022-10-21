AGL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.48%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.73%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.3%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
GGL 17.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
KEL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
MLCF 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.77%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TPLP 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.66%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,219 Increased By 3.7 (0.09%)
BR30 15,836 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 42,047 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,493 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran describes his planned ‘march’ as ‘jihad’

NNI Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 10:04am
Follow us

SARGODHA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday dubbed the long march as ‘jihad’ to get actual freedom, saying that he will announce the long march within a few days.

Addressing an event at the University of Sargodha, the former premier berated Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman and said, “Who gave him the permission to stop the political leaders from addressing the students. I ask the Punjab governor to not follow the advice of the rulers as the students are the future of the country”.

At the outset of his speech, the former premier [Imran] said, “On three occasions, I had an opportunity to address the students of Oxford University. How could students become politically enlightened if leaders were not permitted to speak at the university? This is the place even for the PDM chief and JUI-F supremo, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman to come, but if the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will make his way to the university, then he will ask for the money.”

Imran Khan says won’t accept ‘powerless govt’ in future

Taking a dig at Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PTI chairman said that he [Bilawal] gives contradictory statements. “Some of the politicians come into power by first pretending that they think about the masses and after that, they plunder the nation’s wealth”, said the PTI chief.

Recalling his take on society’s decline, the PTI chief said that when the principles of honesty and truth are ignored, then this leads to the collapse of society.

PDM Imran Khan PTI chairman PTI long march University of Sargodha

Comments

1000 characters

Imran describes his planned ‘march’ as ‘jihad’

IFC proposes private participation in Discos’ management

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Punjab CM writes letter to PM over wheat shortage

Wheat import by private sector: Ruffled by falling forex reserves, PM says ‘NO’

Imported coal price: CPHGC seeks govt’s help for cut in API 4 index

Oil steady as rate hike talk counters China demand hopes

Projects under SDF: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FATF likely to remove Pakistan from grey list today

Imran Khan moves SC against audio leaks

Read more stories