Imran describes his planned ‘march’ as ‘jihad’

SARGODHA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday dubbed the long march as ‘jihad’ to get actual freedom, saying that he will announce the long march within a few days.

Addressing an event at the University of Sargodha, the former premier berated Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman and said, “Who gave him the permission to stop the political leaders from addressing the students. I ask the Punjab governor to not follow the advice of the rulers as the students are the future of the country”.

At the outset of his speech, the former premier [Imran] said, “On three occasions, I had an opportunity to address the students of Oxford University. How could students become politically enlightened if leaders were not permitted to speak at the university? This is the place even for the PDM chief and JUI-F supremo, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman to come, but if the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will make his way to the university, then he will ask for the money.”

Imran Khan says won’t accept ‘powerless govt’ in future

Taking a dig at Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PTI chairman said that he [Bilawal] gives contradictory statements. “Some of the politicians come into power by first pretending that they think about the masses and after that, they plunder the nation’s wealth”, said the PTI chief.

Recalling his take on society’s decline, the PTI chief said that when the principles of honesty and truth are ignored, then this leads to the collapse of society.