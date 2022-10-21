AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PSMA seeks export of surplus sugar to make room for new stock

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has reiterated their claim that ample stocks of sugar is lying in their godowns and if the coming crushing season starts without the export of surplus stock then the mills will be unable to hold the new stock of sugar.

The claim was submitted by the general body meeting of the association during a recently held meeting with the high-ups of Punjab Agriculture and Food Departments regarding the start of 2022-23 crushing season. The meeting participants included the representatives from the government, growers and the sugar industry. The meeting was told about the sugar recovery which stands at 4 to 6.5 percent in October.

A PSMA spokesman in a statement here on Thursday claimed that the PSMA members presented their issues before the meeting. All members jointly said that the sugar mills have ample stocks of excess sugar in their godowns. He said if the crushing season starts without the export of this surplus stock then the godowns of the sugar mills will unable to hold the new stock of sugar.

He added that the sugar mills are already selling sugar in the country but at the loss of billions of rupees because the cost of sugar made during the 2021-22 crushing season is approximate equal to Rs.90 per kilogram while the market rate stands at 78-80 rupees. In this situation, how can the new crushing season will start, he questioned. The meeting was told that the banks have increased the markup rate of 10 percent debt on the current stocks of sugar to 15 percent, which is causing financial loss to the sugar mills.

PSMA lobbying for sugar export

The spokesman demanded that the required finance, which the State Bank normally gives to the exporters, should also be given to all the exporters of sugar. The government should fix the credit which the sugar exporting mills normally gets and also give the rate of sugar export.

He further said that the disasters induced by the Climate Change are a global issue and the government of Pakistan should change its policies regarding this new problem to overcome the future challenges. The government should make the best decisions in the country’s interest otherwise it will be detrimental for Pakistan and its industry.

The sugar industry has appealed to the government to take stock of the situation and forthwith open the export of sugar in order to save the growers and the sugar industry from any crisis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

sugar mills PSMA export of surplus sugar exporters of sugar

Comments

1000 characters

PSMA seeks export of surplus sugar to make room for new stock

Russian oil idea unlikely to get traction

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Punjab CM writes letter to PM over wheat shortage

Wheat import by private sector: Ruffled by falling forex reserves, PM says ‘NO’

Imported coal price: CPHGC seeks govt’s help for cut in API 4 index

Projects under SDF: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

Imran described his planned ‘march’ as ‘jihad’

Imran Khan moves SC against audio leaks

FATF likely to remove Pakistan from grey list today

Apex court rejects govt’s plea against PTI’s ‘long march’

Read more stories