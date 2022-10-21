AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
IRD, Biologica to support JS Global staff healthcare

Published 21 Oct, 2022 05:57am
KARACHI: Interactive Research and Development (IRD) has partnered with JS Global Capital Limited and Biologica to provide free COVID-19 testing services to JS Global’s staff.

Funded by the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), the testing services will be provided through WellCheck, IRD’s global corporate health and wellness program.

The signing ceremony was held at JS Group’s Head Office in Karachi and was attended by Kamran Nasir, CEO and Imtiaz Gadar, Deputy CEO, JS Global; Faisal Ismail, CEO, Biologica and Capt (R) Muhammad Habib Khan, COO, IRD Pakistan along with other senior officials from the organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Nasir emphasized JS Global’s commitment to upholding employee safety and prioritizing employee health.

Capt (R) Muhammad Habib Khan, COO IRD Pakistan, highlighted, “IRD has expanded on its learnings from different programs like mental health and COVID-19 response efforts to identify a niche for provision of holistic health care services for its partnering organizations, under its WellCheck program.

This program offers health screenings, diagnostics, disease condition management, mental health support, free COVID-19 testing and linkage to care. IRD is aiding partners such as JS Global in creating a healthy and safe work environment for their employees.”

Faisal Ismail, Biologica CEO, also spoke on the importance of increasing access to health services for frontline workers and stands committed to ensure high quality adequate supply of Rapid Antigen Test Kits and other IVDs at affordable prices in Pakistan.

JS Global Capital Limited is one of Pakistan’s largest Broking and Investment Banking firms with a continued leadership position in the domestic capital markets.

IRD is a research and health delivery organization that creates novel health infrastructures by leveraging technology and developing capacity with community stakeholders. IRD provides quality health care services in areas of infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, mental health, maternal and child health care across underprivileged communities in Pakistan and over 15 other countries.

