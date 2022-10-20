AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EU agrees sanctions over Iranian drones in Ukraine

AFP Published October 20, 2022
PRAGUE: The EU imposed sanctions Thursday against three Iranian generals and an arms firm accused of supplying Iranian drones to Russia that have been used to bomb Ukraine.

The names of Iranian drone maker Shahed Aviation Industries and three top Iranian military officials were published in the EU official journal, adding them to the sanctions blacklist.

The chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, Major General Mohammed Hossein Bagheri, logistics officer General Sayed Hojatollah Qureishi and Revolutionary Guards drone commander Brigadier General Saeed Aghajani, were sanctioned.

“After three days of talks, EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine,” the EU’s Czech presidency said on Twitter.

“The EU is also prepared to extend sanctions to four more Iranian entities that already featured in a previous sanctions list.”

On Monday, Ukraine accused Russia of using four Iranian-made drones to bomb Kyiv and said its air defences have shot down 223 Iranian drones since mid-September.

Putin declares martial law in annexed Ukraine regions

The Kremlin says it has no knowledge of its army using Iranian drones in Ukraine and Tehran has said the claims that it is providing Russia with weapons are “baseless”.

European Council chief Charles Michel welcomed the move as he hosted the 27 EU leaders at a summit in Brussels.

“We take swift action against Iran who supports Russia’s war in Ukraine,” he said.

“I welcome the EU Council decision to adopt in record time restrictive measures against those in Iran who provide military support to Russia,” he said.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said: “This is our clear response to the Iranian regime providing Russia with drones, which it uses to murder innocent Ukrainian citizens”.

