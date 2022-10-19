MQM team briefs PM about ‘unfulfilled’ promises

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Tuesday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the issues of unfulfilled promises at the PM office.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui put forward their complaints in the meeting with Shehbaz Sharif.

The delegation reminded the Prime Minister of the agreement signed between MQM and PDM parties ahead of no-confidence vote against former premier Imran Khan.

They said that the agreements done with the Pakistan People’s Party have not been fulfilled for which the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) were the guarantors.

The MQM delegation demanded to enforce the agreement in full and the People’s Party and the Sindh’s provincial government should abide by the agreement.

Shehbaz guaranteed the discussion of this matter with the PPP leadership while saying “your demands will be processed soon.”

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Subzwari was also present in the meeting. Subzwari gave a detailed briefing on the issues related to the ministry and ongoing reforms.

He presented donation checks of Rs11.6milion from Karachi International Container Terminal Limited, Rs11.6milion from South Asia Pakistan Terminals and Rs10million from the CEO of Kings Group to the Prime Minister for his Flood Relief.