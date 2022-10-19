All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022: Message from Mr. Aamir Khan, Chairman – SECP

TEXT: I would like to commend the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan for organizing the All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference-2022 and for continuing its legacy of professional excellence in financial reporting, auditing and ethics in Pakistan.

The theme of this conference; Sustainability, Technology & Transformation, are priority areas for the SECP in our pursuit for development of the corporate sector and the capital market, in line with the economic and social development needs of the country. Through Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019, board of directors are encouraged to have an ESG policy in place and disclose implementation of ESG initiatives. Further, in order to identify emerging ESG issues and climate change risks in local perspective, SECP, in consultation with key stakeholders has recently proposed an ESG regulatory roadmap, with key milestones for capital markets. We look forward to working with ICAP in this regard.

SECP is striving to create an inclusive and sustainable regulatory ecosystem, by encouraging innovation, improving financial reporting through use of technologies such as XBRL, and promoting socially responsible business practices through rationalized corporate governance requirements.

This Conference is a welcoming development, as it will guide finance and business professionals regarding their role, responsibilities and obligations going forward.

On behalf of the SECP, I would like to convey best wishes to ICAP for the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022