AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022: Message from Mr. Aamir Khan, Chairman – SECP

Published 19 Oct, 2022 05:54am
TEXT: I would like to commend the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan for organizing the All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference-2022 and for continuing its legacy of professional excellence in financial reporting, auditing and ethics in Pakistan.

The theme of this conference; Sustainability, Technology & Transformation, are priority areas for the SECP in our pursuit for development of the corporate sector and the capital market, in line with the economic and social development needs of the country. Through Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019, board of directors are encouraged to have an ESG policy in place and disclose implementation of ESG initiatives. Further, in order to identify emerging ESG issues and climate change risks in local perspective, SECP, in consultation with key stakeholders has recently proposed an ESG regulatory roadmap, with key milestones for capital markets. We look forward to working with ICAP in this regard.

SECP is striving to create an inclusive and sustainable regulatory ecosystem, by encouraging innovation, improving financial reporting through use of technologies such as XBRL, and promoting socially responsible business practices through rationalized corporate governance requirements.

This Conference is a welcoming development, as it will guide finance and business professionals regarding their role, responsibilities and obligations going forward.

On behalf of the SECP, I would like to convey best wishes to ICAP for the event.

