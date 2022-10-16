AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
Oct 16, 2022
Police in California arrest suspected serial killer

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2022 11:09am
LOS ANGELES: Police in the central California city of Stockton on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with a series of killings – five this year, and one in 2021 – that rattled the community.

Wesley Brownlee was taken into custody in the early hours while he was “out hunting” another potential victim, police chief Stanley McFadden told a press conference.

“He was on a mission to kill,” McFadden said, adding that Brownlee was carrying a firearm at the time.

“We are sure we stopped another killing.”

Five men were killed in one area of Stockton between July 8 and September 27, and the murders bore a number of similarities. Another man was killed in Oakland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away, in April 2021.

Five dead in North Carolina shooting, suspect captured

The victims ranged in age from 21 to 54.

One woman survived a shooting believed to have been carried out by Brownlee.

Investigators are still working to piece together a possible motive.

Stockton, a city of around 350,000 people, sits 40 miles south of California’s state capital of Sacramento.

Brownlee is expected to appear in court for arraignment on Tuesday, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said, adding that her office was reviewing evidence to determine what charges he will face.

“This crime was solved because we’re Stocktonians. Because you don’t come to our house and bring this kind of reign of terror,” said Salazar.

