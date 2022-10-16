Countrywide by-elections: Bilawal asks people to vote for his party

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has sought public support in connection with countrywide by-elections that are being held today (Sunday), asking them to stamp on ‘arrow,’ the election symbol of PPP.

In a video message issued on Saturday, Bilawal regretted that he could not campaign for the by-elections as he was busy in highlighting the plight of flood affectees at world fora.

These by-elections were a crucial phase, he said, adding “An incompetent (leader) had robbed the 2018 election in Multan and now October 16 is an opportunity for the people of Multan to avenge that robbery.”

He said the PPP had elevated Yousaf Raza Gilani, elected from Multan, for prime minister’s slot and he changed the map of the city through development. “Now, our candidate Syed Ali Musa Gilani will waste no time in serving you as soon as he got elected,” he added.

Bilawal further said “In Charsadda, my brother Aimal Wali Khan is contesting election. Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour is taking part in by-poll in Peshawar. Vote for them.” “We all together worked for democracy and Constitution’s restoration and we also gave Pakhtunkhwa name to the province,” he recalled.

The PPP chairman said “We have to join hands to crush terrorism. We have rendered sacrifices. We served poor. Now, people must vote for this service of ours.”

He also urged the public to vote for PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch who is contesting NA-237 by-election from Malir in Karachi.