AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.59%)
AVN 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.01%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.51%)
EPCL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
FCCL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
FFL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
GTECH 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.64%)
HUMNL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.39%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
OGDC 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.59%)
PAEL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
TPL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
TREET 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
TRG 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.95%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
WAVES 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
BR100 4,222 Decreased By -8.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 15,954 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,949 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.33%)
KSE30 15,534 Decreased By -70.3 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Countrywide by-elections: Bilawal asks people to vote for his party

NNI Published 16 Oct, 2022 03:53am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has sought public support in connection with countrywide by-elections that are being held today (Sunday), asking them to stamp on ‘arrow,’ the election symbol of PPP.

In a video message issued on Saturday, Bilawal regretted that he could not campaign for the by-elections as he was busy in highlighting the plight of flood affectees at world fora.

These by-elections were a crucial phase, he said, adding “An incompetent (leader) had robbed the 2018 election in Multan and now October 16 is an opportunity for the people of Multan to avenge that robbery.”

He said the PPP had elevated Yousaf Raza Gilani, elected from Multan, for prime minister’s slot and he changed the map of the city through development. “Now, our candidate Syed Ali Musa Gilani will waste no time in serving you as soon as he got elected,” he added.

Bilawal further said “In Charsadda, my brother Aimal Wali Khan is contesting election. Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour is taking part in by-poll in Peshawar. Vote for them.” “We all together worked for democracy and Constitution’s restoration and we also gave Pakhtunkhwa name to the province,” he recalled.

The PPP chairman said “We have to join hands to crush terrorism. We have rendered sacrifices. We served poor. Now, people must vote for this service of ours.”

He also urged the public to vote for PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch who is contesting NA-237 by-election from Malir in Karachi.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP by elections Syed Ali Musa Gilani

Comments

1000 characters

Countrywide by-elections: Bilawal asks people to vote for his party

Dar calls for greater support from IMF, multilateral donors

Biden has ‘no plans’ to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit: US official

Most Gulf bourses in red on falling oil prices; Egypt stocks jump

Oman says OPEC+ decisions based on purely economic considerations

‘Historic day’ as Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener

Iran prison fire kills four, injures 61 as protests persist

Netherlands edge UAE in low-scoring T20 World Cup thriller

By-polls to 8 NA, 3 Punjab PA seats tomorrow: PTI’s prospects still bright?

Russia says 11 killed in 'terrorist' attack at military site

PPIB willing to revive 330MW SEL project

Read more stories