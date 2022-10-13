AGL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
ANL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 83.43 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.81%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
EFERT 81.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
EPCL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.02%)
FCCL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-8.78%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
GGGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 31.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
TELE 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
TPL 8.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 21.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
TRG 128.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
BR100 4,231 Increased By 7.2 (0.17%)
BR30 16,003 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.58%)
KSE100 42,086 Increased By 78.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 33.8 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

La Liga win injunction to freeze 50 million euros of beIN assets

AFP Published 13 Oct, 2022 05:43pm
Follow us

BARCELONA: Spain’s top football division, La Liga, has taken out a court injunction against the beIN Media Group to freeze 50 million euros ($48.5 million) of their assets after non-payment for television rights.

The dispute is widely seen as the latest salvo in a feud between La Liga’s outspoken president Javier Tebas and beIN Group Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is also the president of Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain.

The two men have been at loggerheads on a range of issues over the past few years.

A Spanish court placed a temporary hold on the 50 million euros pending a full hearing on the case, according to court documents issued on Monday that AFP has seen.

A La Liga spokesperson confirmed the Spanish league had sought legal remedies “to guarantee the payment of the amounts owed from the contracts for international TV rights following non-payment by beIN.”

The media group broadcasts La Liga football across three continents and in 35 countries, including France, Hong Kong and New Zealand, paying La Liga an estimated 1.5 billion euros over the past five years.

“BeIN is one of the leading media groups in world sport and entertainment. Our reputation is founded on decades of significant investment, best-in-class broadcasting, long-term and trusted relationships with rights-holders, and a track record of payment,” a beIN Media Group spokesperson told AFP.

“We will not discuss publicly the private discussions we’ve been having with La Liga, or any rights-holder for that matter, regarding specific contracts. That is not how business should be conducted, certainly not by professional and dignified institutions.

“If we ran our operations reacting to certain executives’ comments on others within the sports industry, we wouldn’t be in business.”

Al-Khelaifi has become an increasingly powerful presence in the world of football as president of the European Club Association (ECA). Both he and Tebas are on UEFA’s Executive Committee.

Tebas condemned PSG and Premier League side Manchester City in June this year for violating Financial Fair Play rules, and has often railed against “state-owned” clubs for “financial doping”. PSG are owned by a Qatari investment fund.

La Liga protested against PSG signing Kylian Mbappe to a new contract in the summer, with the player turning down Real Madrid, by filing a complaint against them in a French court.

At the time, Tebas described the new Mbappe deal as “an insult to football”.

At a La Liga event in May, Tebas attacked Al-Khelaifi for having too many conflicts of interest given his multiple positions in football.

“He wears a lot of hats, there’s too many conflicts of interest and this cannot be,” said Tebas.

“It can’t happen in football in 2022. A leading actor like him cannot be in these organisations and preside over a TV channel that buys (the rights to) La Liga, the Champions League, (and) internationals.”

La Liga PSG beIN Media Group

Comments

1000 characters

La Liga win injunction to freeze 50 million euros of beIN assets

Rupee records marginal depreciation, settles at 218.38 against US dollar

Regional stability essential for rapid economic growth of Pakistan, PM tells CICA

Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ oil cut 'purely economic'

PM Shehbaz purportedly discusses appointment of SAPMs in latest audio leak

Half the world unprepared for disasters: UN

Islamabad court confirms Imran's bail in remarks against judge case

Russian official warns of World War Three if Ukraine joins NATO

Oil prices rise on tight supplies, as IEA warns of global recession

Putin tells Erdogan Russia could create 'gas hub' in Turkey

Nawaz steadies ship as Pakistan squeeze past Bangladesh in T20 series

Read more stories