CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $14.01-3/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may retest a resistance at $14.01-3/4 per bushel, a break above could lead to a gain towards $14.34.

The rise on Wednesday suggests the development of a wave (C) from $13.50.

This wave may travel into a range of $14.34 to $14.86.

The pattern from the Oct. 3 low of $13.61-1/4 looks like an inverted head-and-shoulders, which will be confirmed when the contract breaks $14.01-3/4.

It will suggest a target of $14.60 then. Support is at $13.82, a break below may cause a fall to $13.65-1/4.

On the daily chart, the contract has deeply pierced above a resistance at $13.95-3/4.

It has also climbed above a falling channel.

Chances are it may extend gains to $14.38-3/4.

A close below $13.95-3/4 on Thursday would significantly decrease the chance of a break above this level.