AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.39%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
FCCL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
FLYNG 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-6.62%)
MLCF 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
OGDC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
PAEL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.19%)
TPL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
TREET 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
BR100 4,224 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -340.9 (-2.07%)
KSE100 42,007 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,570 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Remembering Dr Amir Shariff (1979-2022)

“We surely belong to Allah and to Him we shall return” It is with great sorrow that we share this news of the...
Published 13 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

“We surely belong to Allah and to Him we shall return”

It is with great sorrow that we share this news of the passing away of Dr Amir Shariff.

Dr Amir Shariff graduated from AKU medical college Karachi in 2003 and subsequently trained in General surgery and Minimally invasive/Bariatric Surgery from Yale University in the US. Despite his excelling career in the US, Dr Shariff decided to return to Pakistan to serve his country and joined his Alma Mater in 2011.

Over the past 11 years, Dr Shariff had touched numerous lives in the form of his patients, trainees, medical students and friends. He left a deep impact on all and inspired many. His most distinguishing feature was his honest, hearty smile and smart sense of humor.

It reflected his empathetic, caring nature which was cherished by all. A highly competent surgeon who was interested in teaching and capacity building, Amir helped shape the future of many trainee surgeons.

His friend remembers him as a compassionate human being who genuinely cared for the people around him. A devoted husband and a loving father to his two sons, Dr Amir exemplified an ideal family man. His passing away is a loss not only to his companions but also to the country which has lost a good citizen, a highly trained surgeon and a lovely human being.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Amir Shariff AKU medical college General surgery medical students

Comments

1000 characters

Remembering Dr Amir Shariff (1979-2022)

Losses caused by floods: Sherry reveals World Bank’s estimate

Money laundering case: PM, son acquitted

Supply of power to 5 export-oriented sectors: Govt to arrange Rs100bn from FY23 budget

PSO wins arbitration case against Gunvor

Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies

Documenting economy, broadening tax base: AGP expresses concern over FBR’s failure

Govt will borrow over Rs7trn during Q2FY23

300MW Gwadar power plant project: Crucial note not forwarded to PM

‘KES shares deal’: SECP puts out feelers

Foreign funding case: Imran Khan granted protective bail

Read more stories