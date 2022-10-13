Remembering Dr Amir Shariff (1979-2022)

“We surely belong to Allah and to Him we shall return”

It is with great sorrow that we share this news of the passing away of Dr Amir Shariff.

Dr Amir Shariff graduated from AKU medical college Karachi in 2003 and subsequently trained in General surgery and Minimally invasive/Bariatric Surgery from Yale University in the US. Despite his excelling career in the US, Dr Shariff decided to return to Pakistan to serve his country and joined his Alma Mater in 2011.

Over the past 11 years, Dr Shariff had touched numerous lives in the form of his patients, trainees, medical students and friends. He left a deep impact on all and inspired many. His most distinguishing feature was his honest, hearty smile and smart sense of humor.

It reflected his empathetic, caring nature which was cherished by all. A highly competent surgeon who was interested in teaching and capacity building, Amir helped shape the future of many trainee surgeons.

His friend remembers him as a compassionate human being who genuinely cared for the people around him. A devoted husband and a loving father to his two sons, Dr Amir exemplified an ideal family man. His passing away is a loss not only to his companions but also to the country which has lost a good citizen, a highly trained surgeon and a lovely human being.

