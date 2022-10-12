CBOT soybeans may retest support at $13.65

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may retest a support at $13.65 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $13.50-3/4.

The bounce triggered by the support at $13.50-3/4 had been driven by a wave 4, the fourth wave of a five-wave cycle from the Sept. 13 high of $15.08-3/4.

This wave seems to have completed. It will be reversed by the current wave 5.

Following a brief disruption by the support at $13.65, the contract approached this level again. It has a better chance of breaking this support and falling towards $13.50-3/4.

Resistance is at $13.88-1/4, a break above which may lead to a gain into $14.02-1/2 to $14.11-1/4 range.

CBOT soybeans may test support at $13.65

On the daily chart, the downtrend from $15.08-3/4 remains intact within a falling channel.

Only when the contract breaks above $13.95-3/4, could a reversal of the trend be considered.