AGL 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.58%)
AVN 81.65 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (4.01%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.7%)
FCCL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.71%)
LOTCHEM 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.32%)
MLCF 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.31%)
PAEL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.1%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TREET 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.93%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WAVES 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,232 Increased By 34 (0.81%)
BR30 16,171 Decreased By -266.1 (-1.62%)
KSE100 42,068 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,597 Decreased By -25.9 (-0.17%)
CBOT soybeans may retest support at $13.65

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 12:10pm
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may retest a support at $13.65 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $13.50-3/4.

The bounce triggered by the support at $13.50-3/4 had been driven by a wave 4, the fourth wave of a five-wave cycle from the Sept. 13 high of $15.08-3/4.

This wave seems to have completed. It will be reversed by the current wave 5.

Following a brief disruption by the support at $13.65, the contract approached this level again. It has a better chance of breaking this support and falling towards $13.50-3/4.

Resistance is at $13.88-1/4, a break above which may lead to a gain into $14.02-1/2 to $14.11-1/4 range.

CBOT soybeans may test support at $13.65

On the daily chart, the downtrend from $15.08-3/4 remains intact within a falling channel.

Only when the contract breaks above $13.95-3/4, could a reversal of the trend be considered.

