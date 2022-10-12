AGL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.63%)
AVN 81.71 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (4.09%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.54%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.8%)
FCCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
GGGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
GGL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.71%)
LOTCHEM 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.38%)
MLCF 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
PAEL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.83%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TREET 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.1%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,230 Increased By 32 (0.76%)
BR30 16,164 Decreased By -273.9 (-1.67%)
KSE100 42,059 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,594 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 09:40am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Tuesday made it mandatory for outgoing international passengers to declare foreign currency of US$5,000 or above at the time of departure at the airports.

Through an SRO1864 (I)/2022 issued on Tuesday, the FBR has also made it compulsory for incoming passengers to declare foreign currency exceeding US $ 10,000 or equivalent.

Under the amended baggage rules, the persons travelling to Afghanistan, while having entitlement of US$1,000, shall file a declaration of currency in their possession.

The FBR has issued SRO 1864(I)/2022 to amend the Baggage Rules, 2006, here on Tuesday.

According to the revised baggage rules, the outbound passenger, for all countries except Afghanistan, without prejudice to his entitlement of taking out of Pakistan 1,000 US $ up to the age of five years, 5,000 US $ above five years up to 18 years, and 10,000 US $ above the age of 18 years, while taking out of Pakistan foreign currency exceeding US $ 5,000 or equivalent, or any other prohibited or restricted item, shall file a declaration in the Form as set out in Appendix-C, before or on departure, electronically in the WeBOC or pass track or manually at the airport.

The persons travelling to Afghanistan, while having entitlement of 1,000 US $, shall file a declaration of currency in their possession, in the Form as set out in Appendix-C.

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

The incoming passenger when in possession of foreign currency exceeding US $ 10,000 or equivalent, or any other prohibited or restricted item, shall also file a declaration in the Form as set out in Appendix-C, it added.

The declaration asked the passengers to declare are you carrying any of the following goods: Prohibited or restricted goods such as arms and ammunitions, narcotics, psychotropic substances or satellite phones, etc; gold and precious metals, jewellery, precious or semi-precious stones.

Foreign currency in US $/Bearer Negotiable Instrument or equivalent: For outbound passengers to all countries except Afghanistan, taking out amount exceeding US $ 5,000 or equivalent; for passengers travelling to Afghanistan, taking out cash foreign currencies US $ or equivalent; and incoming passengers bringing into Pakistan amount exceeding US $ 10,000 or equivalent, the declaration added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR airports international passengers foreign currency declaration

Comments

1000 characters
IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA Oct 12, 2022 10:50am
I think govt should encourage bringing in foreign currency in the country by expatriates, rather than discouraging them and putting a limit.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

PM Shehbaz departs for Kazakhstan to attend CICA summit

Oil prices fall as dollar gains, US inflation data in spotlight

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Dollar at 24-year peak to yen after US yields jump; sterling choppy

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Read more stories