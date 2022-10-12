OMD termed world’s most effective media agency network

KARACHI: OMD (a part of Omnicom Media Group) has been ranked the world’s “Most Effective Media Agency Network” in the 2021 Global Effie Effectiveness Index and Omnicom has been named the world’s “Most Effective Agency Holding Group.”

George Manas, CEO of OMD Worldwide, commented, “The breadth of wins worldwide has been a testament to excellence coming out of all regions. Along with the UK, USA, Canada, and New Zealand, we are celebrating wins from other markets such as Pakistan, Colombia, Croatia, Malaysia, Turkey, Egypt, and more. Off the back of being named Cannes Lions Media Network of the Year in June 2022 and Omnicom Media Group being named a leader in the latest Forrester Wave: Global Media Management Services report, this recognition confirms OMD’s commitment to delivering business transformation and bottom-line results for the clients who are increasingly navigating new realities in data privacy, e-commerce, and digital acceleration.”

Dara Bashir Khan, Chairman & CEO, OMD Pakistan added, “What an incredible honour to be receiving the title by Effie as the world’s “Most Effective Media Agency Network”. We are so very proud of our people, our clients, and our partners who have not only supported but also helped drive OMD’s agenda in taking “Better Decisions, Faster”. Here’s to continuing the momentum with great work, great innovation, and in the company of great people.”

