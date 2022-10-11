AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.63%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.42%)
EFERT 81.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.86%)
EPCL 59.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
FCCL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
FLYNG 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
GGGL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
GGL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.11%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.89%)
MLCF 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.75%)
OGDC 76.91 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
PAEL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.28%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TPL 8.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.84%)
TREET 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.77%)
WAVES 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -68.5 (-1.61%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -294.4 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,082 Decreased By -129.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,618 Decreased By -271.4 (-1.71%)
South African rand weakens against strong US dollar

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2022 12:22pm
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday, as the US dollar rose amid expectation of aggressive rate hikes and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

At 0703 GMT, the rand traded at 18.1300 against the US dollar, 0.28% weaker than its previous close.

US dollar index was up around 0.2% at 113.28, inching toward the 20-year high of 114.78 it touched late last month.

“The pair is poised to test technical resistance around 18.2200 again, with a break of this level likely to open the door for a continuation of its broader uptrend towards 18.5000 and beyond,” economists at ETM Analytics said.

South African rand flat in early trade

Local investors will be looking at August industrial production figures at 1100 GMT for clues on the health of the economy. In the stock market, the Top-40 index was down more than 1%, while the broader all-share dropped 0.83% in early trade.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 3.5 basis points to 10.755%.

