Oct 11, 2022
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2022 07:23am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (October 10, 2022).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 08-10-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,800        235        19,035        19,035          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,148        252        20,400        20,400          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright business recorder, 2022

Cotton spot rates

