KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (October 10, 2022).
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 08-10-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 18,800 235 19,035 19,035 NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS 20,148 252 20,400 20,400 NIL
===========================================================================
