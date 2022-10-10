AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Students protest in Swat after school bus attack

  • Police says the attacker fled the scene and a search operation has been launched
AFP Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 06:30pm
Follow us

MINGORA: A driver was shot dead and a student critically wounded in an attack on a school bus in Pakistan on Monday, police said, leading up to 2,000 girls and boys to walk out of classes in protest.

"The attacker fled the scene and a search operation has been launched," police official Ali Badshah told AFP, adding that the wounded boy was aged between 10 and 11.

Locals in Mingora, the city where the attack took place, fear it was carried out by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) but the militants have denied responsibility for Monday's shooting.

Students from private schools across Swat Valley staged a protest on Monday calling for peace.

"People are angry and they are protesting. Students from all the private schools came out to protest," Ahmad Shah, principal of a private school told AFP, adding that schools would remain closed on Tuesday.

Monday's attack comes a day after the 10th anniversary of the shooting of Malala Yousafzai in Swat Valley by the TTP when she was a schoolgirl.

Yousafzai survived the assassination attempt and went on to become a global education advocate, winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a separate incident in a town neighbouring Mingora on Monday, two girls and a boy were wounded in cross-firing, which police said was the result of a "personal vendetta".

Pakistan's security has dramatically improved in recent years, with the military cracking down on militancy that had claimed tens of thousands of lives.

TTP Swat

Comments

1000 characters

Students protest in Swat after school bus attack

MQM-P's Kamran Tessori takes oath as Sindh governor

12th successive gain: Rupee settles under 218 against US dollar

Pakistan's economic growth to decline to 2% amid flash floods: SBP

ACE team fails to arrest Interior Minister Sanaullah

Audio leaks: Imran Khan to move court over authenticity of conversations

PM Shehbaz stresses need to use Thar coal in all coal-based power plants

Mohammad Rizwan crowned ICC Men's Player of the Month

PM Shehbaz given vice-chairmanship of UN climate conference

Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says Ishaq Dar

Read more stories