AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
ANL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 80.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.34%)
BOP 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.36%)
EPCL 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
FCCL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FFL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
GTECH 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.63%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.86 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (4.46%)
MLCF 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 76.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
PAEL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
TELE 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TPL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TPLP 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
TRG 151.30 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (4.71%)
UNITY 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.62%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 16,595 Increased By 189.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 42,178 Increased By 70.9 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,893 Increased By 23.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Russia trying to ‘wipe us off the face of the earth’

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2022 01:09pm
Follow us

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said there were dead and wounded in blasts that rocked cities across Ukraine on Monday and accused Russia of trying to wipe his country “off the face of the earth.”

“They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth…destroy our people who are sleeping at home in (the city of) Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv,” Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app.

Putin accuses Ukraine of Crimea bridge blast; calls it ‘terrorism’

“The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded.”

Russia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy KYIV Zaporizhzhia

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Russia trying to ‘wipe us off the face of the earth’

Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says Ishaq Dar

ECC likely to approve minimum support price of wheat on Monday

Judges should be held accountable for 'injustices': Nawaz Sharif

Oil falls as investors take profit amid China demand concerns

New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series

Massive fire breaks out in Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall

President Alvi approves MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor

Emergency operations in flood-hit areas: World Bank says allocating $2bn from existing financed projects

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory

Read more stories